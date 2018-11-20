Heavy Husker Football Traffic Finished For The Year

Husker Football games are among the few times Lincoln experiences bumper-to-bumper traffic, and this past season was no exception. Drivers entering and leaving the Capitol City on game days knew they were in for long waits and cautious lane changes.

The Nebraska State Patrol has concluded the second half of a season-long traffic enforcement effort surrounding Husker home football games.

Troopers were on the ground and in the air in an effort to ease traffic congestion both before and after games at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. During the final four home games of the season, troopers issued citations for speeding (27), driving under suspension (1), no proof of insurance (4), no seat belt (2), and improper child restraints (2). Troopers also arrested one person for driving under the influence.

“Moving traffic around Husker football home games is a massive operation,” said Captain Sean Caradori, Commander of Troop H – Lincoln. “The snow this past weekend presented additional challenges. We’d like to thank the public for their patience and for helping to prevent crashes.”

Troopers in the Lincoln area performed 68 motorist assists on the final four Saturdays of the Husker football schedule.

The special enforcement was made possible, in part, by a grant for $4,380 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.