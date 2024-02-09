Heating Unit Causes Fire At Northwest Lincoln Apartment Complex

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–A working fire was declared for a fire in a heating unit on the 1st floor of apartments at 301 West Charleston Street Thursday afternoon.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue say initial crews were rapidly able to mitigate the flames and all their units have returned to service.

According LFR, apartments were evacuated and ventilated and said the 1st floor units in closest proximity to the fire were mainly affected. The second and third stories were cleared.

It’s currently unknown if anyone will need to be relocated.