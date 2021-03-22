      Weather Alert

Heating Bills Leaving Nebraska Residents And Towns In Shock

Mar 22, 2021 @ 4:02am

(KFOR NEWS  March 22, 2020)  (AP)   Heating bills are showing up now in many rural Nebraska communities, and residents are shocked at what they’re seeing.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that bills for residents of Pender that are typically $200 to $250 ballooned to $900 because of the cold stretch in February that caused a spike in wholesale natural gas prices due to high demand and a lack of supply.  Utilities which had to buy gas during that period got burned. Municipal governments are also are feeling the shock.

A legislative committee this week will consider a bill to provide $10 million in emergency aid to affected communities.

READ MORE:   UPDATE: Suspect Taken Into Custody Following Deadly Saturday Night Shooting Near Downtown Lincoln

 