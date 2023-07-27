Heat, Humidity to Stay Through Friday Before Weekend Break

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 27)–We’re expecting temperatures to be back in the upper 90s with the heat index values around 107 to 110 degrees on Thursday afternoon.

Meteorologist Clint Aegerter at the National Weather Service in Valley tells KFOR News the heat and humidity could be worse by Friday across eastern Nebraska with heat index values hovering around the 110 degree mark. He suggests to take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water or fluids with electrolytes to stay hydrated. Also, make sure children and pets are not left inside hot vehicles.

Speaking of pets, dogs in particular, they are very susceptible to the heat and humidity.

Capital Humane Society executive director Matt Madcharo said on Lincoln’s Morning News here on KFOR limit outdoor time for your pets and include quick bathroom breaks. If you take your dog out for walks, Madcharo says take them out early in the morning or later in the evening when it’s not as hot outside. Madcharo says make sure your pets have access to fresh water all the time.

Aegerter says following a brief relief from the heat and humidity on Saturday and Sunday, hot temperatures will return in time for the following work week.