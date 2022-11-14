After years and years of attending concerts without hearing protection my hearing have finally been affected. A few years ago I was diagnosed with high frequency hearing loss in my right ear. After that day I don’t attend shows without wearing some kind of hearing protection. I’m certainly not alone. Many of you may have the same issue.

I recently found an article that discussed Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg hearing loss. Jay shared a 4-minute video for the Hearing Health Foundation on the importance of hearing loss prevention.

Check out the article and video from Loudwire.com