Hear Slash, Tom Morello, Tony Iommi & more on Mark Knopfler’s all-star charity single

Slash, Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello and Black Sabbath‘s Tony Iommi are among the many artists featured on Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler‘s new all-star charity single, “Going Home (Theme from Local Hero).”

The track, a remake of Knopfler’s own tune, which appeared in the 1983 film Local Hero, features over 60 guest artists billed as Mark Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes. Proceeds will benefit Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America.

Other guitarists on the song include The Who‘s Pete Townshend, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Peter Frampton, Queen‘s Brian May, Rush‘s Alex Lifeson, Joan Jett, Eagles‘ Joe Walsh, Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour, The Rolling Stones‘ Ronnie Wood and the late Jeff Beck.

You’ll also hear The Who‘s Roger Daltrey on harmonica, Ringo Starr on drums and Sting on bass. Meanwhile, the single’s artwork is designed by Sir Peter Blake, known for his work on the cover of The Beatles‘ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Knopfler announced the charity single back in February and at the time said he was surprised by how many artists agreed to be on the song. He noted, “I think what we’ve had is an embarrassment of riches, really. The whole thing was a high point.”

You can listen to “Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)” now via digital outlets.

