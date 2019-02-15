Healthiest Housing Markets in NE

SmartAsset , a New York based financial technology company, has released its fifth study on the healthiest housing markets . The study measures market health by the average number of years residents spend in homes, home values, ease of sale and the costs associated with ownership.

According to the study, the communities listed below ranked as the healthiest housing markets in Nebraska:

Rank City Average Years Living in Home Avg. Homes with Negative Equity Homes Decreasing in Value Avg. Days on Market Home Costs as % of Income Healthiest Markets Index 1 Lincoln, NE 11.7 6.0% 4.5% 61.1 19.2% 87.48 2 Bellevue, NE 13.9 8.0% 6.9% 64.1 20.1% 85.06 3 Papillion, NE 13.4 6.0% 4.3% 162.2 18.1% 82.23 4 Norfolk, NE 12.6 5.9% 9.3% 120.0 18.7% 81.40 5 Blair, NE 13.6 6.9% 15.3% 109.6 20.7% 74.65 6 Omaha, NE 12.9 5.9% 12.3% 175.6 20.1% 70.94 7 North Platte, NE 12.0 10.4% 18.6% 154.3 18.3% 69.37 8 Gretna, NE 11.3 4.7% 10.4% 277.1 17.8% 65.89 9 Nebraska City, NE 13.5 13.4% 22.3% 183.2 21.5% 56.60 10 Fremont, NE 13.9 10.7% 14.9% 419.7 18.1% 47.17

Additional details on the study, including our methodology and interactive map, can be found here:https://smartasset.com/ mortgage/mortgage-calculator# Nebraska

