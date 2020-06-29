Health Director: “This Virus Is Still Very Active In Our Community”
Lincoln, NE (June 29, 2020) – The number of confirmed corona virus cases in Lincoln is creeping upward again. Cases began declining in early June, hitting daily numbers as low as four. Recently they leveled off in the teens. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird reported that 27 new cases were lab confirmed over the weekend, and 21 more were confirmed today.
Health Director Pat Lopez said younger people are her biggest area of concern. Last week, 73 percent of the new cases were among people 40 and under. She said many individuals were tested positive recently told health investigators that they had recently gone to bars, attended social gatherings or campouts with large groups, or had taken part in team sports activities.
Lopez also pointed to recent sharp increases in Covid 19 cases in popular vacation destinations such as Florida, Texas, Arizona and California. “If you are considering out-of-state travel this summer, we strongly encourage you to consider alternative plans.”
The best advice, according to Lopez, is to continue or begin following the basic safety measures that have been repeated throughout the Pandemic period: Wash hands or use hand sanitizer frequently, maintain a six foot social distance from others, and wear a mask in public. Lopez said there is also no longer a reason to avoid being tested. “Tests are available for members of the general public whether or not they have symptoms” she said. Anyone who wishes to be tested can be pre-screened and make an appointment through their doctor, or the website of CHI Health, Bryan Health, or TestNebraska.com.