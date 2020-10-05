Health Department With Ways To Celebrate Halloween Safely
(KFOR NEWS October 5, 2020) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is providing guidance for the safe celebration of Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Basic COVID-19 health measures must be followed during the holiday:
- Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth UNDER your costume mask.
- Wash your hands.
- Maintain at least six foot distancing from others.
If you are sick, stay home and don’t prepare or distribute treats. Older adults, especially those with underlying health conditions or who are at a higher risk for COVID-19, should consider not participating in activities. Additional Health Department recommendations include:
Trick-or-Treating
- Wear a cloth mask that covers your nose and mouth.
- Keep groups to eight or less.
- Use hand sanitizer while out and wash hands when you return home.
- Don’t eat candy while trick-or-treating.
Handing out Treats
- Wear a cloth mask that covers your nose and mouth.
- Wash hands before touching treats.
- If possible, put treats in prepackaged bags.
- Don’t allow children to reach into the treat bowl.
- Be creative with physical distancing. Line up treat bags on sidewalks leading to porches or use plastic or cardboard pipe to make a six-foot-long chute.
- Use tape or chalk to mark six-foot lines on sidewalks in front of homes and leading to doorsteps.
Trunk-or-Treat Events
- Wear a cloth mask that covers your nose and mouth.
- Consider a drive through-style event.
- Consider a timed ticketed event that promotes correct distancing.
- Don’t eat candy during the event.
- Use hand sanitizer during the event and wash hands following the event.
Neighborhood Halloween Celebrations and Parties
- Toss candy from six feet away to children who remain on the sidewalks.
- Set up curbside/drive through treat pickup sites.
- Try a reverse trick-or-treat that lets children stand in front of their houses as treat bags are distributed to them.
- Host a costume parade with a predetermined route marked to maintain safe distances between participants. Incorporate sanitizing stations, yellow caution tape, and tape or chalk on the sidewalks.
- Keep gatherings outdoors and limit participation to eight guests or less.
Pumpkin Patches
- Wear a cloth mask that covers your nose and mouth.
- Sanitize hands before and after touching pumpkins.
- Avoid hayrides with people outside of your household.
- Avoid indoor haunted houses and Halloween characters that scream or yell.
- Maintain at least six foot distancing.
Haunted Houses
- Due to distancing and ventilation issues, indoor haunted houses are to be avoided.
Visit the “Resident Resources” page at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov for more information.
