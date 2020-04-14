Health Department Urges Public To Seek Covid Testing
City County Health Director Pat Lopez Tuesday urged anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 to seek testing. Both CHI and Bryan Health Center have greatly improved their capacity for testing, she said. Anyone with sore throat, fever, dry cough, and other flu-like symptoms is urged to take an online survey through either Hospital’s website. If needed, they will be scheduled for a test at either Bryan’s Lifepointe Location near 27th and Pine Lake Road or CHI’s North Star station north of 33rd and Superior.