Health Department to Offer Second Booster Doses
Lincoln, NE (April 12, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) will offer second booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine at two large-scale vaccination clinics at Pinnacle Bank Arena:
- Tuesday, April 26, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently approved additional Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 booster doses for those age 50 and older and those age 12 and over with weakened immune systems.
“Booster doses help people maintain strong protection against COVID-19,” said Pat Lopez, Health Director. “The BA.2 variant is becoming more common across the nation and in Nebraska, and we don’t yet know whether this variant could cause a small uptick or a larger surge. Having a high level of immunity against the virus in our community helps us be better prepared if there are future outbreaks.”
LLCHD is contacting vaccine recipients who fall within the current recommendations to schedule second booster dose appointments. Walk-ins are also welcome at the arena clinics. Residents may also schedule appointments at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Masks are required at LLCHD vaccination clinics.
Both arena clinics will offer first and second doses for those age 5 and older, first booster doses for those age 12 and older, and second booster doses for those who are eligible.
LLCHD is also offering second booster doses by appointment only at its COVID-19 vaccination clinics at 3131 “O” Street. To find upcoming clinics and schedule an appointment, visit at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Second booster doses are also available at some local pharmacies, and more information is available at vaccines.gov.
The following are CDC second booster dose recommendations:
- A second Pfizer or Moderna booster dose can be administered to those age 50 or older.
- A second Pfizer booster dose can be administered to those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems.
- A second Moderna booster dose can be administered to those age 18 and older with weakened immune systems.
- Adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine can now receive a second booster dose using Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
Pfizer and Moderna second booster doses may be given four months after receiving a first booster dose.
According to the CDC, those most likely to benefit from the additional protection of a second booster dose are people at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, including older adults – especially those with underlying medical conditions – and people with weakened immune systems. People in these groups should talk to their health care providers if they have questions about getting a second booster dose.
A first booster dose also remains critical in helping protect people from severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. CDC data shows that during the recent Omicron surge, those who were boosted were 21-times less likely to die from COVID-19 compared to those who were unvaccinated, and 7-times less likely to be hospitalized.