Health Department Reports First Local Flu Death of Season

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today reports the first flu death of the season in Lancaster County – a woman in her 40s.

Health officials remind residents that the level of flu activity in the community is very high, which increases the likelihood of being exposed to someone who has the flu. Most flu cases are currently in school-age children 6 to 19 years old. Cases are also rising in adults 20 to 64 years old.

“Flu is a highly infectious disease of the lungs and it can be a life-threatening illness for some people,” said Tim Timmons, Communicable Disease Program Supervisor with LLCHD. “Vaccination is our best protection against the flu and it’s recommended that everyone 6 months and older receive a flu vaccine every year.”

Flu symptoms may include fever or feeling feverish, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, and fatigue. Getting vaccinated against the flu helps reduce illnesses, visits to the doctor, missed work and school and flu-related hospitalizations and deaths.

Flu vaccine is widely available in the community. The public can contact a health care provider or find a flu vaccine location at vaccines.gov. LLCHD will provide free flu vaccinations to uninsured and underinsured adults. Children age 6 months through 18 years are also eligible and must meet one or more of these criteria:

Have Medicaid coverage

Uninsured

American Indian and/or Alaskan Native

Underinsured

For more information, call 402-441-8065 or visit health.lincoln.ne.gov (select “Vaccine Clinic” under “Community Health Services”).

Other respiratory illness are circulating in the community in addition to the flu. Cases of Respiratory Syncytial virus (RSV) remain high and COVID-19 is still spreading at moderate levels. While there is no vaccine for RSV, there are safe and effective vaccines to help prevent COVID-19 and flu, and both can be given at the same time.

In addition to vaccinations, actions that help prevent the spread of flu can also help prevent the spread of RSV, COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

Stay home if you’re sick and avoid contact with others who are sick

Wash hands often

Cover coughs and sneezes

Wear a mask if you have symptoms

Clean and disinfect surfaces

For more information about flu and flu vaccine, visit Frequently Asked Influenza (Flu) Questions: 2022-2023 Season | CDC.

For weekly flu updates, visit: