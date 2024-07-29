Health Department Reminders to Be Safe During Excessive Heat

Hazy sunrise from July 26, 2024 looking east from the KFOR Studios at 3800 Cornhusker Highway. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(News Release July 26)–The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a heat advisory for Lincoln and Lancaster County effective 1 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 29. Heat index values up to 104 degrees F are expected.

NWS also issued an excessive heat watch from 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 degrees F are possible, according to the NWS. On these days, the NWS HeatRisk will be in the Major or red category, which means this level of heat affects anyone without cooling or adequate hydration.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) urges residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses and to closely monitor weather conditions as temperatures rise.

Know your risk:

Anyone can suffer from heat-related illnesses but some people are at greater risk than others including:

Infants, young children, pregnant people and older adults whose bodies are less able to adapt to heat

People with disabilities or certain health conditions (like heart disease, asthma, diabetes, obesity, and mental health conditions)

Outdoor workers and people who exercise outside

People without air conditioning or water to drink

Pets, service or support animals and livestock

The LLCHD reminds residents that the best defense against heat-related illness is prevention, including taking steps to stay cool, stay hydrated and stay informed.

Stay cool:

Those without air conditioning can cool off during regular business hours at recreation centers, libraries and senior centers (for adults age 60 and over). Other public locations such as theaters and shopping malls are also places where people can go to stay cool.

Wear loose, light-colored clothing and sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher) if you need to be outside.

Try to limit your outdoor activity to the coolest parts of the day or evening.

Rest frequently in shaded areas.

Stay hydrated:

Drink plenty of water and don’t wait until you are thirsty to drink.

Limit alcohol and drinks with caffeine.

Monitor infants and children for fluid intake.

Check on others – people and pets:

Check on relatives, neighbors and friends who may be at higher risk for heat-related illness or who live alone. Make sure they stay cool and hydrated.

Never leave children or pets in a parked car.

Pets can suffer from heat-related illness too. If your pet spends its days outside, make sure it has plenty of fresh water and shade. Keep paws away from hot pavement. Check on pets frequently or bring them indoors if possible.

If you see a pet in a hot car or outside without shade or water for an extended period of time, call Animal Control at 402-441-7900.

Stay informed:

Know the signs. If your body gets too hot, you can get sick.

Heat exhaustion can develop following exposure for several days to high temperatures. Symptoms include rapid heartbeat, cold, pale clammy skin, nausea, dizziness, weakness, and fatigue.

Heat stroke, the most serious heat-related illness, is a medical emergency characterized by a body temperature of above 103⁰ F or greater. Symptoms include hot, red skin, rapid heartbeat, dizziness, confusion, passing out.

Anyone suffering from these conditions should be moved into the shade or air conditioning. If heatstroke or serious heat exhaustion is suspected, get emergency medical assistance.

Check the NWS website at weather.gov or your local media for weather updates.

Additional extreme heat resources:

National Weather Service – Omaha/Valley Office – 7-Day Forecast 40.79N 96.71W (weather.gov)

National Weather Service – HeatRisk – NWS HeatRisk (noaa.gov)

Extreme Heat and Your Health – CDC.gov/extremeheat

Ready for Extreme Heat – Ready.gov/heat

National Integrated Heat Health Information System – Heat.gov