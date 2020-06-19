Health Department on Friday Reporting More Cases Of COVID-19 In Lincoln
LINCOLN–(News Release June 19)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 29 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln today, bringing the community total to 1,588. The number of deaths in the community remains at 10.
Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:
Recoveries: up from 473 to 479
Overall positivity rate:
Lancaster County – remains at 6.9 percent
State – down from 11.9 percent to 11.8 percent
National – remains at 10.9 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 27, with 18 Lancaster County residents and nine from other communities.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.
If you have symptoms, please get tested. Begin the process with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is by appointment only. Bryan Health offers drive-through testing at LifePointe, 7501 S. 27th Street. CHI Health St. Elizabeth offers drive-through testing site at North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd Street.
Test Nebraska will be at North Star High School, 5801, N. 33rd St. on Monday and Tuesday, June 22-23. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents. Testing is by appointment only. Begin the process with a free online risk assessment at TestNebraska.com.
The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at “Yellow,” indicating a moderate risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:
- Consider staying at home most of the time, with caution for non-essential travel and work
- Distance at least six feet from anyone outside the home
- Cautious expansion of interactions with others, outdoor activities preferred
- Gatherings only with modifications for COVID-19
- Events only within guidance by the Health Department
- Face coverings continued to be recommended to be used around other people
- Continue to wash hands regularly, disinfect highly touched surfaces and monitor for illness
For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.