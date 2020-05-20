Health Department Offers Business Covid Safety Guidance
Lincoln, NE (May 20, 2020) The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department has introduced a new version of its “Covid Risk Dial”. It’s aimed at helping businesses determine the risk of re-opening, and review their own operations to make sure they’re operating as safely as possible.
The dial is in the “Business Resources” section of the City Website’s Covid 19 page. It offers guidance for employee scheduling, engineering and administrative controls, workplace guidance, and others, as downloadable files. It also addresses “At Risk and Vulnerable” employees.
“We hope the Covid Risk Dial will be helpful not only to the public but also to our local businesses” said Scott Holmes of the Health Department
