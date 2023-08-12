Health Department Launches Program To Support Newborns And Parents

(KFOR Lincoln August 12, 2023) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) Thursday announced the launch of Family Connects – a home visitation program for families with newborn children in Lincoln and Lancaster County. Family Connects International is an evidence-based home visiting model that has been implemented in 19 states.

“When we invest in the health and well-being of all Lincoln families, we become an even stronger and more successful community,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “Our universal home visitation program will help lay a strong and healthy foundation for the smallest members of our community who one day will play the biggest role in our future success.”

The LLCHD Family Connects program offers families with newborns a home visit from a highly trained public health nurse within three weeks following birth. Participation is voluntary and the visit is at no cost. Public health nurses are scheduled to begin visiting families in early September.

“Having a child is a life-changing event and it can be overwhelming and stressful for parents as they adjust to a new family dynamic,” said Pat Lopez, Health Director. “Friendly and knowledgeable nurses are here to lend a helping hand, to listen and answer questions and provide support and resources for families to get their children off to a healthy start.”

Services offered by Family Connects nurses include:

Checking on baby and mom’s health

Assisting with bathing, diapering, swaddling, and safe sleep environments

Helping with both breast and bottle feeding – all Family Connects nurses are also certified lactation consultants

Linking parents to providers and resources

Helping schedule upcoming appointments

Recommending quality childcare option

To schedule a Family Connects visit, or for more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov/familyconnects or call 402-441-4433.