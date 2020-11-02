Health Department Clarifies COVID-19 Cases Reported Friday And Saturday
(KFOR NEWS November 2, 2020) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) on Sunday clarified the number of new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday and Saturday.
Health Director, Pat Lopez, said a State technical issue resulted in LLCHD receiving only partial data on Friday, when 83 new cases were reported. Cases that should have been included in Friday’s total were instead reported on Saturday, leading to a high number of 247 cases reported on that day.
Lopez said the number of cases that were delayed is not known. The total number of cases reported on Friday and Saturday is unchanged at 330.
Lopez said the high numbers of cases remains a major concern.
