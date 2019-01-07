Health Care, Taxes, Living Costs Among Worries of Nebraskans, Survey Says

Nebraskans are worried about their cost of living.

Surveys from UNL’s Bureau of Business Research for December shows half of Nebraska households were concerned about the cost of health care, taxes, major expenses (such as home repairs) or the general cost of living.

Economist and bureau director Eric Thompson says households were especially concerned about the cost of utilities, insurance, food and education. Businesses, particularly those in agriculture and health care, were primarily concerned about customer demand.

Health care businesses felt that insurance reimbursement rates and rising patient co-pays and deductibles were hurting customer demand.