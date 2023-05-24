He Did Start the FIRE!

A Minnesota landlord is facing arson charges after allegedly setting fire to his own building – with a little musical accompaniment.

Authorities say 37-year-old Travis Carlson started a fire on the upper floors of a Duluth apartment building, while blasting Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire”.

Investigators found evidence of arson and other sabotage, while neighbors say they spotted Carlson smashing the windows of his building while wearing a helmet.

He’s charged with first-degree arson.