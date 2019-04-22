Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Planned for April 27

Lincoln and Lancaster County residents are encouraged to clean out unwanted chemicals by bringing their household hazardous waste to a collection event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27th at Lincoln Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct.

Accepted items include pesticides, lawn and garden chemicals, household cleaning products, paint thinners, stains, polishes and waxes, turpentine, oil-based paint, pool cleaning chemicals, flea and tick powders, rodent poison, charcoal starter fluids, mixed or old gasoline, brake or power steering fluids, and items containing mercury such as CFLs and thermometers. A complete list of accepted items and other collection dates is available at haztogo.com or lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: haztogo).

Items NOT accepted include latex paint, motor oil, antifreeze fertilizers, gas grill cylinders, medicines and pharmaceutical waste, electronics and batteries. For information on recycling these and other materials, check the “Waste Reduction and Recycling Guide” at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: recycle guide). No business waste will be accepted.

The event is free of charge to Lincoln and Lancaster County residents. Donations are accepted at the collection.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department also reminds the public that Lincoln’s Hazardous Waste Center accepts household hazardous waste by appointment only on several days each month. The service is free to Lincoln and Lancaster County residents, who can schedule appointments by visiting haztogo.comor by calling 402-441-8021. The Center accepts the same household hazardous waste items that are collected at mobile hazardous waste collection events.