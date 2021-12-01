Have you seen my leg?

Have you ever lost anything at a concert? I lost the keys to my car when attending a Motley Crue show in Omaha years ago. It’s a crappy feeling. At a recent GWAR show, a fan lost something much more important than keys. During the show this fan lost his prosthetic leg while crowdsurfing.
Because they’re just a bunch of solid guys, GWAR bassist Beefcake the Mighty announced “If anybody’s got a fake leg out there, or got an extra fake leg out there, send it this way, because this guy need his f**king leg.” GWAR shared the clip on their Instagram page, showing bassist Beefcake the Mighty announcing, “Not the first (or last) time someone lost a body part in the GWAR pit,” Gwar wrote in the post. “This time it was just caught on video.”
The leg was returned to the fan.
