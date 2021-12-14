Have a Motley Christmas

As a rabid fan of Motley Crue I typically buy everything I can get my hands on. I’ve been collecting since 1983 so I have quite a bit. There are some things however that are cool, but I don’t need to add them to my collection because they’re priced high, and I honestly don’t need it. I’ve gotten pretty picky over the last several years on what I do buy. The older promo stuff is much better than any of the new things.
Iconic by Collectionzz has put out a few MC prints lately. I bought the first one and have skipped the last 3 releases. The first print celebrate a Las Vegas gig. I happen to be at the show the last night the venue was standing. By mid morning the next day, the hotel and venue were totally demolished.
Iconic has released a limited 4 piece set of Dr Feelgood prints. I honestly don’t feel the need to add it to my collection.
Have a look at the prints and get the rest of the story from Brave Words