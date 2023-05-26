Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta releases new solo song, featuring Exodus’ Zetro

Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta has released a new solo song called “Assimilation Agenda.”

The track features Exodus vocalist Steve “Zetro” Souza and will appear on Jasta’s upcoming fourth solo album, due out later this year.

“The whole album is a love letter to thrash but this song in particular is a great example of what’s to come and one of my favorites,” says Jasta. “A duet with Zetro that will get the circle pits going HARD!!!”

You can listen to “Assimilation Agenda” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying visualizer streaming now on YouTube.

Jasta’s most recent solo album is 2019’s The Lost Chapters, Vol. 2. Hatebreed last put out a record in 2020 with Weight of the False Self.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.