Hastings Man Identified In Officer-Involved Shooting West of Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 31)–The man shot and killed by a Seward County Sheriff’s deputy on October 23 has been identified as 43-year-old Jorge Luis Santana-Ramirez of Hastings.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a release to KFOR News Santana-Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene following the shooting along eastbound Interstate 80 just inside the Lancaster County line. It followed a high-speed pursuit, in which Santana-Ramirez was westbound on I-80 near Milford before turning around, driving the wrong way before crossing over into the eastbound lanes.

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting remains ongoing. The investigation will be delivered to the Lancaster County Attorney in accordance with the grand jury process.