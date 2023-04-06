Hastings Man Charged For Threatening Male Student At Sandy Creek Schools

CLAY CENTER–(KFOR Apr. 5)–The Clay County Attorney Wednesday charged a Hastings man in connection with Tuesday’s threat which forced a lockdown for a time at Sandy Creek schools in south central Nebraska.

Court documents show 20-year-old Connor Black is charged with felony terroristic threats, misdemeanor false reporting and misdemeanor intimidation by phone. Clay County Court records also indicate a warrant was issued for his arrest. An affidavit indicates that Black and a Sandy Creek male student had an argument over dating a Sandy Creek female student.

The affidavit indicates Black sent a Snap Chat message threatening harm to the male student. The affidavit also refers to a phone call made to the school which indicated the male student had a gun in his locker.

No gun was found.