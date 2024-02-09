HARDY channels inner “Rockstar” with new single

HARDY wants to be more than a just little bit rock ‘n’ roll.

After crossing over to rock radio, the country star has now released a new song called “Rockstar.” The track is the first single off HARDY’s upcoming rock album.

On the chorus, HARDY sings, “I ain’t saying that I’m Nickelback/Kickin it in Cali with today’s who’s who/But everybody’s got a song called rockstar/Lately I’ve been feeling like one/So I wrote one too.” He also seems to reference his single “Jack,” which hit #3 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, with the lyric, “I made a song about whiskey and they played it.”

Meanwhile, the “Rockstar” video makes references to big-name rockers, including Nirvana, KISS, AC/DC, Queen and The Beatles.

You can listen to “Rockstar” now via digital outlets and watch its video streaming now on YouTube.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

