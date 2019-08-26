|
|(KFOR NEWS August 26, 2019) With Americans working an average of almost 1,800 hours per year and the average worker using only 54% of their available vacation time, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2019’s Hardest-Working States in America as well as accompanying videos.
In order to determine where Americans work the hardest, WalletHub compared the 50 states across ten key metrics. The data set ranges from average workweek hours to share of workers with multiple jobs to annual volunteer hours per resident.
How Hard Does Nebraska Work? (1=Best, 25=Avg.)
- 9th – Avg. Workweek Hours
- 6th – Employment Rate
- 3rd – Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs
- 6th – Annual Volunteer Hours per Resident
- 27th – Avg. Leisure Time Spent per Day
