Cooked turkey

Spam Figgy Pudding? HARD NO! Is there anyone that’s excited about the new holiday Spam? This version of the canned favorite features “fig and orange flavors, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, ginger and all spice.”

When can you try this horrible idea? The product launched last week, and is already sold out at Spam.com and Amazon.

In case you just HAVE TO HAVE it, you could def purchase one on eBay. You’ll pay double the list price but you’ll have your own can .

More –

Today.com

Spam.com