Happy Amityville Christmas

Clipper in a Christmas hat on background.

For S%@T sakes can we stop already. Christmas is suppose to be a positive holiday not a horror filled one. Back in 2015 we got the Christmas movie “Krampus” WOW what a pos that was. Next and relatively recently we got “Winnie the Pooh” Blood and Honey. But wait, there’s MORE! Don’t miss the low-budget indie POS movie is called, “Amityville Christmas Vacation.” This qualify film is a “wacky parody of Amityville and romantic Christmas films.” A trailer is available on YouTube . Amityville Christmas Vacation runs just 47 minutes long .

Ba humbug. Sorry Blaze Army, these films are stupid and a waste of time. That of course is JUST MY OPINION. You may find them to be the best films ever made.