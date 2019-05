A handgun was found in one of the restrooms at the State Office Building in downtown Lincoln Thursday.

The Capitol Security Detail was notified of the finding shortly after 10 am, and a state trooper retrieved it.

The investigation determined it had been left in the restroom by an investigator with the State Department of Agriculture.

NSP asks that any person who finds an unattended firearm immediately report it to the authorities.

