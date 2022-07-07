Handgun, Ammunition Taken From Vehicle Inside Unlocked Garage at Southeast Lincoln Home
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 7)–A .45-caliber handgun, two gun magazines, a holster, ammunition and sunglasses were taken from a southeast Lincoln home sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, after the overhead garage door was left open all night.
Lincoln Police were called to a home a few blocks southwest of 84th and Pioneers and talked to the homeowners, who said they forgot to close the door before going to bed. A vehicle in the garage had been rummaged through and the total loss is close to $1,100.
Police have not made any arrests yet. If you have information on this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.