Handgun, Ammo Stolen From Truck Outside Northeast Lincoln Home
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 24)–Police are investigating a larceny case reported Tuesday morning, where a gun and other items were taken from a truck parked outside a northeast Lincoln home.
It was around 7am Tuesday, when LPD was called out to a home in the 6800 block of Dudley by a 21-year-old man, who went to start up his truck and realized someone had been inside of it overnight and stole several items.
“Of note, the victim had a Kimber 1911 .45-caliber pistol in an unlocked safe, inside the vehicle,” Sgt. Chris Vigil told reporters Wednesday morning. The gun safe was not plainly visible inside the truck.
In addition to the gun, Sgt. Vigil said ammunition, some paper work and other miscellaneous items were also missing. Investigators say victim believed he had locked his vehicle the night before and no signs of forced entry were visible.
If you have information on this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.