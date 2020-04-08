Hand Sanitizer For Health Care Produced At Nebraska Innovation Campus
(KFOR NEWS April 8, 2020) The University of Nebraska–Lincoln is partnering with the Nebraska ethanol industry to produce hand sanitizer for use by hospitals, nursing homes, doctors’ offices and other health care providers in Nebraska and nearby areas.
After a successful initial run April 5 at the Food Processing Center on Nebraska Innovation Campus, the partners completed their first full day of production April 6.
The project began in mid-March, when Hunter Flodman, an assistant professor of practice in chemical and biomolecular engineering at Nebraska, and the Nebraska Ethanol Board began working with the federal Food and Drug Administration to relax its regulations so that fuel ethanol producers could provide their product to create hand sanitizer. Flodman serves as technical adviser to the Nebraska Ethanol Board.
