So, my dog and my house are alllll set for H-ween, but me? I honestly am clueless.

I have to be a villain for one friend’s party, and I’m going to come hang with you fine people for our Hell-o-Ween party at Versus Arcade Bar this Saturday, so help-a-sista out!

I’m choosing between:

Pac-Man Ghosts

Katinka Ingabovinanana from Zoolander

A dementor

Luckily, my homies at Party City are going to hook. it. up. and get me allll outfitted, but first I have to choose!