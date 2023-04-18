Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale & Joe Hottinger to perform acoustic set at 2023 Heavy Music Awards

Halestorm‘s Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger will be performing at the U.K.’s 2023 Heavy Music Awards.

The duo will play an acoustic set alongside Machine Gun Kelly guitarist Sophie Lloyd. Other performers include Underoath, Boston Manor, Creeper and Vukovi.

Halestorm is also among this year’s Heavy Music Awards nominees, along with bands including Slipknot, Ghost and Bring Me the Horizon.

The 2023 Heavy Music Awards take place May 26 in London.

