Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale appearing in new AXS TV series ‘﻿Vinyl Obsession’

Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale will appear on the upcoming new television series Vinyl Obsession, premiering April 2 on AXS TV.

The show will feature different artists visiting Grimey’s Record Shop in Nashville and sharing the “five albums that have impacted them the most on vinyl.” It’ll be hosted by Styx‘s Tommy Shaw and Headbangers Ball host Riki Rachtman.

Hale’s episode airs April 23. Other guests include ZZ Top‘s Billy F. Gibbons, Lit‘s Ajay Popoff and Sublime with Rome‘s Rome Ramirez.

Meanwhile, AXS TV has announced a new season of The Top Ten Revealed countdown show, which will feature guests including Alice Cooper, Sebastian Bach, Dee Snider, Lita Ford and Dorothy.

