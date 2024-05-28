New Halestorm – WHEN?

Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale is talking about the band’s next album.

In a new interview, the singer was asked if she thinks the band will release some new music this year or fans will have to wait until 2025.

She said, “You know what? I’ve learned this: I can make all the promises in the world. I would love to do that. I’m hoping that we will at least have something to show before the end of the year, but I know how this goes — I end up promising dates, and then something happens and some recall from mastering or something doesn’t work out with numbers or with whatever it is. So I’m not making promises, but I will tell you it’ll be worth the wait.”

My fav original track below

My fav cover by them below!