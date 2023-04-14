Halestorm & Lit drummers release debut song with Kemikalfire project

Halestorm‘s Arejay Hale and Lit‘s Taylor Carroll have released a new song called “Dead and Gone,” the debut track from their joint band, Kemikalfire.

The two drummers first got the idea to collaborate after a chance meeting in 2009 at the Mall of America parking lot, where the tour buses of their respective bands happened to be parked next to each other. They finally got around to putting Kemikalfire together, with Carroll on vocals and guitar and Hale sticking on drums, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kemikalfire is a pathway to release for any and all feelings, frustrations and struggles we all experience in our worlds and in ourselves,” Hale says. “‘Dead and Gone’ was written from a genuine and honest question: how will we be remembered after we die, if even remembered at all? It’s a song we hope can encourage those to make positive change, chase fulfillment in their lives, live and die with no regrets and never having to ask themselves, ‘What if?’”

You can listen to “Dead and Gone” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

