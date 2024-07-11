104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Halestorm announces new batch of signature bourbon

July 11, 2024 2:00PM CDT
Share
Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Halestorm has announced a new batch of their signature bourbon.

Created once again with the company Three Chord Bourbon, the 2024 edition follows the debut 2023 batch and features “notes of baking spices, dark sugars, and roasted nuts.”

“The incredible label design was inspired by the subtle notes of cherries in the Bourbon as well as one of [frontwoman] Lzzy [Hale‘s] bada** jackets,” Halestorm says. “We think you’re really going to like this one.”

You can preorder your bottle now.

Halestorm is currently on a co-headlining tour with I Prevail.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Blaze Events