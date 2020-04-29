Habitat Lincoln Gets $10,000 Grant
(KFOR NEWS April 29, 2020) Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln has received a $10,000 Community Development Grant from First National Bank to support making affordable housing a reality in the community through new construction and critical repairs.
“We’re excited to partner with First National Bank to build and repair affordable homes for local low-income families in need,” says Josh Hanshaw, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln. “Partners like First National understand that we are all in this together. We are thankful not only for the financial support but their employees’ volunteer contributions as well.”
Habitat Lincoln continues construction projects for future homeowners selected in 2019 through COVID-19 restrictions with staff only. Volunteer opportunities are on hold until further notice. To stay updated on Habitat Lincoln’s COVID-19 response, please visit www.lincolnhabitat.org/COVID19.
For information on how you can get involved with Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln, visit www.lincolnhabitat.org.
