Gunshots Report and Hit and Run Highlight Crime Stoppers This Week

January 17, 2024 7:37AM CST
A still shot taken from a dash cam of the suspect truck involved in a weapons discharge complaint in the area of 52nd and Ervin on Dec. 31, 2023. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police/Crime Stoppers)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 17)–A weapon being fired in the city is one of the items in this week’s Crime Stoppers report that Lincoln Police continue working. It happened late in the afternoon on New Year’s Eve in the area of 52nd and Ervin in north Lincoln.

Another view of the suspect truck from a weapons discharge call taken from a dash cam of a car near 52nd and Ervin on Dec. 31, 2023. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police/Crime Stoppers)

LPD Forensics technician Becky Keller says a passerby heard three gunshots and saw who they described as a black male in a silver Dodge Ram holding a gun outside the passenger side window of the truck. Another witness reported hearing five shots. Officers found one 9mm shell casing but no damage reported. Dash cam from a passing vehicle captured a couple of good pictures of the truck.

A still shot taken from the security camera from the Casey’s General Store off of NW 6th and West Cornhusker on Jan. 6, 2024. This man is believed to be involved in a hit and run in the Casey’s parking lot. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police/Crime Stoppers)

Meanwhile, Lincoln Police are investigating a reported hit and run from the evening of January 6 that happened in the parking lot of the Casey’s General Store off of NW 6th and West Cornhusker.

Keller says a white male driving a black Dodge Ram pickup with military plates went inside to buy some beer. As he was leaving, he backed into a car pumping gas, breaking out the passenger side window and caused severe damage. The Dodge ram is likely a 2018-2019 model. It also had red tow hooks on the front, along with custom wheels and fender flares. The white male was wearing hunting camo clothing.

Security photo showing the suspect truck in the hit and run at Casey’s off of NW 6th and West Cornhusker on Jan. 6, 2024. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police/Crime Stoppers)

If you have information on both of these cases, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.

 

