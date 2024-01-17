Gunshots Report and Hit and Run Highlight Crime Stoppers This Week

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 17)–A weapon being fired in the city is one of the items in this week’s Crime Stoppers report that Lincoln Police continue working. It happened late in the afternoon on New Year’s Eve in the area of 52nd and Ervin in north Lincoln.

LPD Forensics technician Becky Keller says a passerby heard three gunshots and saw who they described as a black male in a silver Dodge Ram holding a gun outside the passenger side window of the truck. Another witness reported hearing five shots. Officers found one 9mm shell casing but no damage reported. Dash cam from a passing vehicle captured a couple of good pictures of the truck.

Meanwhile, Lincoln Police are investigating a reported hit and run from the evening of January 6 that happened in the parking lot of the Casey’s General Store off of NW 6th and West Cornhusker.

Keller says a white male driving a black Dodge Ram pickup with military plates went inside to buy some beer. As he was leaving, he backed into a car pumping gas, breaking out the passenger side window and caused severe damage. The Dodge ram is likely a 2018-2019 model. It also had red tow hooks on the front, along with custom wheels and fender flares. The white male was wearing hunting camo clothing.

If you have information on both of these cases, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.