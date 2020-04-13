Gunshots in Southwest Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS April 13, 2020) Gunshots around 11pm Sunday night in the 1200 block of SW 24th Street.
Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS officers found 4 shell casings around the area. Property was damaged, including a bullet hole in a vehicle.
Capt. Dilsaver says people living in the neighborhood said there a disturbance less than 3 hours earlier at the same area, which may have been a factor leading up to the shooting.
