Lincoln Police are investigating a report of gunshots fired toward a detached garage early Tuesday morning near 10th and “C” Streets.

A police report says a 30-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were sleeping in the garage, when they heard gunshots around 4:30am. Officers later found two bullets that hit the garage, while another struck an air mattress.

The two people in the garage were not hurt.

There are no suspects.