      Weather Alert

Gunshots Fired In North Lincoln Neighborhood, Possibly Wounding One

May 17, 2021 @ 9:41am

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 17)–Lincoln Police are investigating a report of gunshots from Friday night in the area of 43rd and Baldwin Avenue.

Investigators say that officers talked to a 23-year-old woman, who said she was at a barbecue with some friends and neighbors when they heard several pops.  Police say the woman felt something graze her right hand and found a small cut, about 1/8 inch long, on her index finger.

Police looked over the area and talked to witnesses, who also thought they heard several gunshots.  One single shell casing was found.