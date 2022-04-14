Gunshot Fired Toward Three People Trying To Steal Catalytic Converter Outside a NE Lincoln Home
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 14)–An attempted catalytic converter theft was thwarted just before 3am Thursday by a 22-year-old man, who grabbed a shotgun and pointed it toward three people who hopped into a dark-colored SUV and drove off from the area of 62nd and Hartley.
“The male then discharged one round from the shotgun in the direction of the SUV, which fled the area,” Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian said Thursday.
Kocian says the man first heard sawing noises coming from his driveway, then opened the door to see three people by his vehicle. That’s when he retrieved his shotgun. No word yet if the SUV was hit. Damage to the victim’s vehicle is around $500 and the converter wasn’t removed from the vehicle.
So far in 2022, Lincoln Police have handled 513 catalytic converter theft cases. Those numbers are updated through Wednesday, according to Captain Kocian. In all of 2021, there 978 cases and in all of 2020, there were only 274 cases LPD handled.