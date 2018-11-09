Guns Stolen During Daytime Burglary

Lincoln Police are searching for suspects after two firearms and ammo were stolen during a burglary on Thursday.

Officer Angela Sands said Nov. 8, shortly after 12:30 p.m., a 51-year-old man told them he returned to his home in the 2300 Block of S 14th Street to find a window had been pried open.

The victim discovered his 9mm handgun and 12 gauge shotgun had been stolen, police said, along with ammunition and a cell phone.

The total loss is estimated at $4,820, and there was $200 worth of damage caused.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.