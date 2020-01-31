Guns, Marijuana Found By Deputies During Thursday Traffic Stop West of Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 31)–Lancaster County deputies Thursday morning pulled over an SUV for following too close on Interstate 80 west of Lincoln and ended up finding raw marijuana, plus three loaded handguns.
Investigators say one of the guns was stolen, another had been defaced and both were found in a panel near the steeling wheel. A deputy smelled the odor of raw marijuana inside the SUV, which led to a search.
Three men from Greenville, Illinois are in jail. They are 23-year-old Kiondre Fitzgerald, 22-year-old DeAngelo Gilmore, and 21-year-old Tydarious James. Fitzgerald and James are convicted felons.