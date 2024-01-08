Guns, Ammo and Money Stolen From Central Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 8)–Seven guns, some boxes of ammunition and an undisclosed amount of money are missing from a central Lincoln home, after a reported burglary late Saturday night.

LPD Captain Todd Kocian says officers were called to a home near 28th and “S”, where a 40-year-old man reported some unknown people got into his basement through a side door earlier in the evening. Among the guns missing are two handguns, four rifles and a shotgun. No damage to the home and the loss is worth close to $19,000.

No suspects yet and if you have information, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.