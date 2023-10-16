Gunfire Reported Friday Evening In North Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 16)–An investigation is underway into reports of gunfire in north Lincoln from Friday evening.

According to Police, officers were called to an area along 32nd Street between North View Drive and North Hill Road. Investigators said they received calls about at least nine gunshots being fired but five shell casings were recovered. No reports of any injuries and no suspects at this time.

If you have information about this, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.