Gun Stolen From Man’s Truck Outside South Lincoln Business
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 21)–A 58-year-old man’s handgun was stolen during the time he spent loading up his truck at a south Lincoln business on Sunday morning.
According to Lincoln Police, the man’s truck was parked by an overhead garage door outside a business in the area of 48th and Old Cheney. He had been loading up the pickup with several items before heading out on a business trip, when he later realized his .45 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun was stolen from case that was in the passenger side floorboard.
Police did search around the area for any clues, but no found no signs of the gun.
If you know anything about this gun theft, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.